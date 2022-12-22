The Pokémon Company sues a cryptocurrency company over an NFT game in court

The Pokémon Business sued an Australian cryptocurrency company for using Pokémon franchise characters in an NFT game without permission.

According to Vooks, a website for the future NFT game PokéWorld was created by an Australian firm called “Pokémon Pty Ltd” (also known as Kotiota Studios). The Pokémon Company has emphasized that Pokémon Pty Ltd is not a contractor for it despite the company’s claims to have worked on official Pokémon games including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon HOME, and Pokémon Sleep.

In essence, the game lets you select a starter Pokémon from a short roster that includes Pikachu, Charmander, and Eevee. After that, you can engage in combat to get resources and the “$POKESHARD” currency needed to help take care of the beast. Clothing, poisons, amulets, and food are among the in-game commodities that are minted as NFTs for players to trade on the market. If you ask us, it sounds like the worst nightmare possible.

Here is some additional, “official” data:

“PokeWorld is a metaverse P2E game filled with fascinating Pokemon that players can collect as pets. Enjoy raising your Pokemon by feeding and evolving them, or watch them take on others in exciting battles! This metaverse has a player-owned economy where players can truly own, buy, sell, and trade in-game resources earned through skilled gameplay and ecosystem contributions.

“Getting started in the game requires researching all available Pokemon to choose the one that you feel the closest to. Remember, it will become your beloved pet that needs care! If you don’t care for its needs, you will doom it to unhappiness, just like a real pet. With your fates now closely intertwined, it is up to you to seek out your Pokemon, bond with it, train, and eventually fulfill your mutual destinies. You’ll only reach the top together, so protect and enrich your Pokemon’s life. The path ahead may be challenging, but you can count on it to be fulfilling!”

The Pokémon Company, who was supposedly informed when Pokémon Pty Ltd had the nerve to approach media outlets in an effort to garner support, didn’t take kindly to any of this. On December 21, 2022, The Pokémon Company dispatched representatives to the first court hearing; however, Pokémon Pty Ltd did not appear. Really says a lot, doesn’t it?

Nevertheless, due to misrepresenting its affiliation with The Pokémon Company, Pokémon Pty Ltd has effectively been prohibited from using officially licensed Pokémon characters from the media franchise, producing NFTs with the Pokémon brand, and more.