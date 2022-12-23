New Costumed Pokémon, Avatar Items, and More Will Be Added in the Pokémon GO New Year’s 2023 Event

The Pokémon Company has announced the New Year’s 2023 celebration for Pokémon GO, even though it may still be very early in the holiday season as we hear this news.

The event will take place from 8:00 p.m. on December 31, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023. (local time). The game will really ramp up the celebrations during this time with special avatar attire and poses, appearances by wild Pokémon dressed to the nines with hats galore, and the hatching of some well-known characters from eggs.

From the Pokémon GO website, we have compiled a rundown of everything that is happening throughout the event; continue reading to learn more.

New Year’s Day 2023 Pokémon GO event

Fresh Pokémon

Pikachu will make his video game debut at the occasion, and some shiny variations of him will already be spotted in the wild.

Additionally, by evolving a Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit during the event, you will be able to obtain a Noctowl dressed in that attire.

Items for Avatar

Two new avatar items, each of which may be purchased from the in-game store, will be released as part of the New Year’s 2023 event. At the beginning of the event and when it is over, the Pikachu Party Hat and the Party Popper Pose will both be present in the store.

Throughout the time, there will also be themed stickers available. These can be used to buy items from the in-game store, open gifts, or spin Poké Stops.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during the celebratory period:

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Pikachu wearing a party top hat

Wurmple wearing a party hat

Eggs

Each of the following Pokémon will be available to hatch from 7km Eggs during the event, with Shiny variants available of each:

Azurill

Cleffa

Elekid

Igglybuff

Magby

Pichu wearing a party hat

Smoochum

Togepi

Tyrogue

Wynaut

Field Research Tasks

There will be New Year’s-themed Research Tasks available during the event, providing Stardust as a reward for completion.

Raids

The following Pokémon will be appearing in One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star and Mega Raids across the event. A Shiny variant is available of each.

One-Star Raids

Bulbasaur wearing a party hat

Charmander wearing a party hat

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Pikachu wearing a party top hat

Squirtle wearing a party hat

Three-Star Raids



Gengar wearing a party hat

Nidorino wearing a party hat

Raticate wearing a party hat

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat

Five-Star Raids



Reshiram

Mega Raids



Mega Steelix

Special Bonuses

Two Egg-based event bonuses will be available for the duration of the New Year’s 2023 event. The first of these reduces the distance an Egg must travel to hatch when it is placed in an incubator, while the second reduces the distance by one-fourth for the first three Eggs that hatch in an app widget.