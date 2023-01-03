Home » NEWS » Konami teases game announcements that it claims are “quietly underway”

Konami teases game announcements that it claims are “quietly underway”

Jacob Chambers January 3, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Building on its recently reported ambitions to resuscitate legendary properties, Konami has stated that it expects to release even more new games.

The business noted “new games for well-known franchises” in their New Year’s welcome (posted on Famitsu), probably alluding to the lineup of Silent Hill titles and Castlevania partnership revealed last year.

But it said that it also had fresh information to share about initiatives that were “deeply and discreetly underway” behind the scenes.

Konami wishes “Happy New Year to all game fans.” “We appreciate you playing a lot of Konami’s games last year.

“We are developing new games for well-known series in the Year of the Rabbit in an effort to advance even further.

New projects that we haven’t yet disclosed to you are also actively and covertly in development. Please anticipate Konami’s upcoming announcements.

It was first mentioned in 2021 that Konami was attempting to bring back several of their well-known titles, including Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill (which was eventually announced last year).
One game reportedly under development at the Singapore-based Virtuous support firm was a new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Later, a company-posted recruitment video seemed to make reference to the initiative.
Along with Silent Hill Townfall by Observation developer No Code and another new game titled Silent Hill F, Konami announced a number of projects in October, one of which being a remake of Silent Hill 2.
A crossover DLC including the venerable Konami series called Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania was introduced last month.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The release date for the reboot of System Shock is currently set for March

Nightdive has announced that a March 2023 release date is the objective for their System ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security