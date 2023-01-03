Konami teases game announcements that it claims are “quietly underway”

Building on its recently reported ambitions to resuscitate legendary properties, Konami has stated that it expects to release even more new games.

The business noted “new games for well-known franchises” in their New Year’s welcome (posted on Famitsu), probably alluding to the lineup of Silent Hill titles and Castlevania partnership revealed last year.

But it said that it also had fresh information to share about initiatives that were “deeply and discreetly underway” behind the scenes.

Konami wishes “Happy New Year to all game fans.” “We appreciate you playing a lot of Konami’s games last year.

“We are developing new games for well-known series in the Year of the Rabbit in an effort to advance even further.

New projects that we haven’t yet disclosed to you are also actively and covertly in development. Please anticipate Konami’s upcoming announcements.

It was first mentioned in 2021 that Konami was attempting to bring back several of their well-known titles, including Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill (which was eventually announced last year).

One game reportedly under development at the Singapore-based Virtuous support firm was a new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Later, a company-posted recruitment video seemed to make reference to the initiative.

Along with Silent Hill Townfall by Observation developer No Code and another new game titled Silent Hill F, Konami announced a number of projects in October, one of which being a remake of Silent Hill 2.

A crossover DLC including the venerable Konami series called Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania was introduced last month.