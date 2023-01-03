Starfield will launch in the first half of this year, according to Bethesda

Bethesda has stated again that it plans to release Starfield, an Xbox console exclusive, in the first half of the year.

The declaration was made on a Todd Howard RPG support site that just became live at the beginning of this month (noticed by the StarfieldBeyond Twitter). In the first half of 2023, “Starfield launches only for Xbox Series X|S and PC,” it is written.

There will be a PC and cloud streaming version of Starfield.

In June of last year, shortly after the game’s release date was changed from this year to the first half of 2023, director Todd Howard revealed the first Starfield gameplay in a 15-minute presentation at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Later in the year, he said in an interview with the Lex Fridman podcast that Bethesda was working with “the top engineers at Xbox” to make the game shine on consoles and that the decision to delay the game was difficult but ultimately the right one.

The studio’s upcoming games won’t be released on PlayStation systems as a result of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, but Howard asserted that the company has a history of providing Xbox-exclusive material going back to The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind from 2002.

Remember that even while we’ve done PlayStation-related work and I think the PS5 is simply an unbelievable machine, they’ve done a tremendous job, and we’ve had great success on PlayStation, he said, “for us that exclusivity is not unique.”