The next “Twinkling Fantasy” event in Pokémon GO features Mega Dragons and Shiny Fairy-Types

A new year signals a plethora of brand-new Pokémon GO events. This time, January will begin with the Twinkling Fantasy event, during which the game will concentrate on Dragon- and Fairy-Types from January 10 at 8 AM through January 16 at 10 PM (local time).

The event will witness the game debuts of Mega Salamence and Shiny Dedenne in addition to the typical Raid Battles and Egg exclusives; yes, we believe the latter will be as lovely as you think. Along with them, new Event Bonuses and brand-new Featured Attacks will be available throughout the week; for further information, see the information from the Pokémon GO website below.

Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy Event

Wild Encounters

Bagon*

Clefable

Clefairy*

Dedenne*

Deino*

Dratini*

Goomy

Jigglypuff*

Marill*

Noibat*

Ralts*

Togetic*

Vibrava

* Shiny variant available

Collection Challenge

Twinkling Fantasy will see a brand new Collection Challenge become available during the event. Completing this challenge will earn you a variety of rewards including 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM and a Fast TM.

Field Research Encounters

Completing Field Research Tasks during the event will grant you encounters with the following Pokémon:

Bagon*

Clefairy*

Dedenne*

Dratini*

Goomy

*Shiny variant available

Raids

During the event, a brand-new Collection Challenge will be made available for Twinkling Fantasy. You will receive a number of rewards for completing this challenge, including 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM, and a Fast TM.

One-Star Raids

Axew

Deino

Jigglypuff

Marill

Three-Star Raids

Dedenne

Druddigon

Mawile

Five-Star Raids

Zekrom

Mega Raids

Mega Salamence

Highlighted Attacks

Zekrom will be aware of the featured attack Fusion Bolt if it is captured between January 10 at 10 a.m. and January 18 at 10 a.m. (local time). This Electric-Type move gives 140 power in gyms and raids and 90 power in trainer battles.

Special Bonuses

The Twinkling Fantasy will offer the following event bonuses: