A Switch controller from NYXI that is inspired by the GameCube has no drifting

Jacob Chambers January 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

The latest wireless joy-pad for the Nintendo Switch from peripheral company NYXI, known as the NYXI Wizard, has been unveiled.

The joy-pad, which is directly based on the Nintendo GameCube, has illuminated ‘ABXY’ buttons, interchangeable joystick rings, Hall Effect analog sticks to prevent drifting, a turbo mode, and an ergonomic, slip-free design. Of course, the controller also serves as a pair of joy-cons; all you have to do is remove the two sides off the pad and attach them to your Switch.

The following is a list of features provided by NYXI:

The preferred gamepad for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
– Hall effect joystick, with no drifting
– Designed for performance ZR/ZL buttons, are quieter, lighter, have less resistance, and have shorter trigger distances to help you shoot faster. ABXY buttons have white light effects and a comfortable feel for an enhanced gaming experience.
– Removable joysticks and replaceable joysticks ring
– Ergonomic, non-slip design
– Wireless connection and long-lasting performance
– Adjustable Turbo & Mapping Function
– One-Key Wake-Up & Screenshot Function

The controller is currently available for purchase for $69.00 on the NYXI website, with options for worldwide shipping.

 

