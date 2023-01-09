Producer of the upcoming Switch action role-playing game Story of Seasons from Rune Factory

A brand-new action role-playing game, produced by Yoshifumi Hashimoto of Story of Seasons and Rune Factory, will launch in Japan on the Switch in 2023, according to publisher Bushiroad.

The new game, Rear Sekai, was teased at the Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2023 earlier today, according to Nintendo Everything (via Famitsu). Bushiroad announced additional Switch games at the same presentation, including a game based on Shojo Kageki Revue Starlight, Macross Shooting Insight, Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories. Bushiroad also established its brand-new label, Bushiroad Games, which will be focused on expanding into console game publishing.

Currently, all we know about Rear Sekai is the team behind it, some of whose names RPG aficionados will be familiar with. With artwork by Samurai Warriors 5 artist Shie Nanahara and Rune Factory series character designer Minako Iwasaki, who most recently worked on Rune Factory 5, the game’s main theme is being composed by famed Tales series composer Motoi Sakuraba.

Yoshifumi Hashimoto is well recognized for his work as a producer on games like Vanillaware’s Metroidvania Muramasa: The Demon Blade for the Wii, Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns, Riviera: The Promised Land for the GBA, and Rune Factory 4 (as a writer).

The only information we have is a teaser, a few character sketches, and the year 2023. Although we have already seen several of the publisher’s mobile games over here in the west, such as Love Live! School Idol Festival, the game has only been announced for a Japanese release.