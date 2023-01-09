The most recent Splatoon 3 Splatfest is won by Team Sweet

Update #2: The Splatfest results are in, and Team Sweet took first place this past weekend!

All of you sweet tooths are rejoicing in victory with 30 points to win the “What’s your favorite taste sensation?” tournament despite the close match between the three sides, with Sour taking 12 points and Spicy taking 15. Splatfest. That means Frye has finally achieved success!

With Sweet receiving 50% of your votes, the winning team is also the most popular team in terms of our votes.

We’re confident that we’ll return with another Splatfest shortly. Stay healthy up till then!

First update is now available. The next Splatfest for Splatoon 3 begins this weekend, or today, depending on where you are in the world!

Please vote in the poll below to let us know what your favorite flavor is; the results will determine which team you’ll be on.

The hours are listed below, however you can find a more thorough schedule of Splatfests in our own guide.

Europe: from January 7 (midnight BST/noon CEST) to January 9 (midnight BST/noon CEST)

North America, Australia, and New Zealand: from January 6th at 4 p.m. PST to January 7th at 10 a.m. AEST to January 8th at 5 p.m. PST to January 9th at 10 a.m. AEST to 12 p.m. NZST

Japan: from January 7 (9 a.m. JST) until January 9, (9am JST)

Remember, this is the first Splatfest where you may choose Tricolor Turf War yourself once you hit the Halftime Report, rather than hoping that it would be chosen for you at random!

Continue reading for more information about the Splatfest, including our own poll.

Original article:The countdown to the upcoming Splatoon 3 Splatfest has officially begun by Nintendo, and it’s going to be a tasty one. The next event asks, “What’s your favorite taste sensation?” with the team choices being Spicy, Sweet, and Sour. This is a departure from the previous Pokémon-themed version of the format (and in no way related to the horrific eating Pokémon habit).

The taste bud Turf War, which begins on January 7 and lasts until the early hours of January 9, 2023, feels like it has taken a very long time to arrive. After all, it has been more than a month since we all competed in the previous inky dual as members of Team Fire-, Water-, or Grass-Type.

⚠ A new Splatfest approaches! Get ready to splat it out for your favourite taste sensation: Spicy, Sweet or Sour. The taste bud Turf War takes place in #Splatoon3 on 07/01 – 09/01! pic.twitter.com/3vmQYwAHWR — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 16, 2022

Although we are unsure of the precise time that voting will begin for this one, we believe that it will follow the example set by previous Splatfests and bring the voting booth to Splatsville about a week before the event starts (potentially around 30th December, 2022 by our calculations).