The Voice of Hogwarts Legacy’s Headmaster, Simon Pegg, has been revealed

It has been established that Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead actor Simon Pegg is Phineas Nigellus Black, the headmaster from Hogwarts Legacy. The above video, which features booth footage and game-related voice lines, captures Pegg’s performance as the worst headmaster in Hogwarts’ whole history. He’s actually just a little bit of an idiot, as Pegg puts it.

His great-great-grandchildren include Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy, and Black made an appearance in the Harry Potter movies as a painting in Albus Dumbledore’s office.

The headmaster is referred to in the game as being both a “help and impediment” to the player-created protagonist. He’s usually grumpy and ready for a fight, as seen in the teaser, according to brand-new in-game clips. Pegg jokingly states that the game’s lesson is to “be less like Phineas.”

The voice cast’s other members have also been made public. These are:

Playable character — Sebastian Croft / Amelia Gething

— Sebastian Croft / Amelia Gething Professor Matilda Weasley — Lesley Nicol

— Lesley Nicol Professor Onai — Kandace Caine

— Kandace Caine Professor Satyavati Shah — Sohm Kapila

— Sohm Kapila Everett Clopton — Luke Youngblood

— Luke Youngblood Mahendra Pehlwaan — Asif Ali

— Asif Ali Nearly Headless Nick — Jason Anthony

— Jason Anthony Sorting Hat — Jason Anthony

On February 10, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy will be released for the PS5, however if you purchase the Deluxe Edition, you’ll get it three days earlier. Are you pleased that Simon Pegg will play the lead role in a Wizarding World production?