The Kazuya & Sephiroth amiibo from Smash Bros. Ultimate have already been seen in the wild.

The first month of 2023 is almost halfway over, which means it’s almost amiibo time! Yes, this week sees the debut of the Kazuya (Tekken) and Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII) amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, following a release confirmation at the end of last year.

While both of them are scheduled to be released on January 13th, if you quickly browse social media or other websites like Reddit, you may have already noticed that some collectors have already obtained them as a result of early pre-order deliveries. Here are a few of the ones we’ve already seen in the wild:

MY SEPHIROTH AMIIBO ARRIVED EARLY 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RD01pbcaN0 — The H… with an E 🌱🇦🇲🎬🗡☄️🦕🦖🎨✏️📖 (@TheEpicness1000) January 11, 2023

These amiibo appear to be appearing in stores as well, although from what we’ve heard, they can’t be purchased until January 13. Later this year, Pyra and Mythra (amiibo from Xenoblade Chronicles 2) will be released, and they will be followed by Kazuya and Sephiroth from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Waves.

Are you going to add these most recent Smash amiibo to your personal collection? Have you been fortunate enough to get yours in advance?