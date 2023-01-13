Home » NEWS » A global demo of Dragon Quest Treasures has been made available by Square Enix

A global demo of Dragon Quest Treasures has been made available by Square Enix

Jacob Chambers January 13, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, World, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: The Dragon Quest Treasures demo is now available for download on the North American and European eShops, a few weeks after the Japanese demo became live on the eShop.

Dragon Quest players, start your treasure hunt!

Article at first: In keeping with its reputation for providing generous game samples, Square Enix has returned with one for its most recent Dragon Quest spin-off, Dragon Quest Treasures.

This month’s early release of this game for the Switch earned favorable reviews from the critics. We scored the game eight out of ten stars in our own Nintendo Life review and called it a “excellent” introduction to the RPG subgenre. Veterans can also enjoy it just as much.

You may now get a complete demo of this game from the Japanese eShop if you’ve been wanting to try it out and have access to a Japanese eShop account. The demo’s inclusion of English subtitles raises the possibility that it will eventually be made available worldwide.

You can play up until the point where you start gathering treasure, which is another thing to keep in mind. If they choose to buy the full version, players can also transfer their progress from the demo to that version.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Yes, Puzzle Bobble Everybubble Will Definitely Include A Space Invaders Mode!

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!, the newest installment in the Puzzle Bobble series from Taito, will have ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security