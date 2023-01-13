Home » NEWS » Pokémon created by Fire Emblem character designer for Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon created by Fire Emblem character designer for Scarlet and Violet

Jacob Chambers January 13, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

A former Pokémon artist already highlighted their work on the recently released Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and now another great person has shown the Pokémon they created for the most recent generation.

Yusuke Kozaki, a Japanese artist, recently identified himself on Twitter as the maker of Cetoddle, Cetitan, Varoom, and Revavroom. He posted some fanart of each of these Pokémon as a way to celebrate. In addition to designing the lead characters for Fire Emblem: Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates, Kozaki has previously worked on Pokémon Sword & Shield and Pokémon GO.

“We aimed for a design that makes people around the world smile and get excited. I hope you all have a wonderful trip to Paldea!”

The professors Sada (Scarlet) and Turo (Violet) in the ninth-generation games were created by James Turner, a former Pokémon designer and Sword & Shield art director, who made the revelation at the end of last year.

How do Cetoddle, Cetitan, Varoom, and Revavroom strike you? In comparison to the other new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, how would you grade them?

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The technical rehearsals for Super Nintendo World Hollywood have now begun

Surprise! It’s now possible to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Technically. The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security