Now available, Please, Touch The Artwork Patch adds support for TVs and tables

The puzzle game Please, Touch The Artwork, created by Studio Waterzooi’s lone creator Thomas Waterzooi, has been updated to include button capability in addition to touch screen functionality.

The game can now be played in TV or tabletop modes thanks to the addition of button support. The game’s restricted gameplay possibilities were one of our main worries when we reviewed it, but with the release of this new patch, this is no longer a problem. Check out our detailed review below for all the information.

An official summary of the game from its publisher, Nakana.io, is provided below:

The game features 3 unique puzzles each based on a different painting/style.

– De Stijl (The Style)

– Boogie Woogie

– New York City

Each puzzle has a different mechanic and should be challenging/relaxing in its own way. All puzzles are procedurally generated so that each player has a unique copy of the game. The games do not require skill and there’s no timing pressure. Accessibility is key.

Gameplay & Stories

The first puzzle tells the origin story of pure abstract art. It’s a challenging puzzle where you’ll add colours and lines to a canvas to recreate paintings.

The second puzzle is about Boogie & Woogie, two squares who just want to be together, but a rapidly growing world is making this harder and harder. You’ll help Woogie reach Boogie by figuring out how the obstacles influence Woogie’s path.

In the third puzzle you’ll move to the big city, only to be overwhelmed with mixed emotions. From joy and excitement to feeling homesick and missing your friends and family. You’ll be manoeuvring through the craziness of the Big Apple while collecting letters to form a poem.