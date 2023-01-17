An additional limited-time Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event has been announced, and the 7-Star has been revealed

Only two more Tera Raid Battle Events for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been confirmed, but it looks like we still need one more. The next event coming to the game will include Drifblim and Mismagius, according to The Pokémon Company. (Apologies, Serebii!)

While Mismagius will only be available to Pokémon Scarlet, Drifblim will only be available to Pokémon Violet. And from January 20 through January 22, you’ll be able to run into these two Pokémon more regularly in raids. This activity occurs before to the recently announced Tandemaus Raids and the new 7-Star raid.

In relation to the 7-Star raid, we now know that the enigmatic Pokémon will be a Poison Tera Type Greninja, the Water/Dark frog ninja starter Pokémon from Generation VI.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Poison Tera Type Greninja. Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/L0Nc0ZMnRe — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 16, 2023

That means the 7-Star will be challenging! Remember that Greninja won’t be available until January 27 through January 29, as well as from February 10 through February 12, giving you time to prepare.