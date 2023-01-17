Home » NEWS » Thunderful Games Teases a New Announcement for SteamWorld

Jacob Chambers January 17, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

The SteamWorld series’ creator and independent publisher Thunderful Games from Sweden recently posted a new “incoming message” on social media and YouTube that teases something.

It’s not entirely apparent what it’s for other than a SteamWorld-related teaser. All that is known is that this week, on January 18, there will be a type of unveiling. The message that was broadcast online is as follows:

Thunderful has already suggested a number of new games, including the brand-new SteamWorld HeadHunter third-person co-op sequel to SteamWorld Dig.

