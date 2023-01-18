Home » NEWS » It has taken longer to release Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key

Jacob Chambers January 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Koei Tecmo and the game’s creator have decided to postpone the release of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, just over a month from now. It will now launch on the Switch on March 24th, 2023, rather than February.

Junzo Hosoi, the game’s producer, noted in a message that the finishing touches required “additional-time to fine-tune.” From Gematsu, the complete message is as follows:

We apologize for this delay to everyone who has been looking forward to the release of Atelier Ryza 3.

In order to make this game a fitting finale for Ryza and her friends, we have taken on challenges such as adventuring in a vast open field and graphics that express the charm of these characters to the fullest extent.

Our team will take this additional time to fine-tune the final touches so that we can deliver to all of you who have been following the series for the best possible experience in this culmination of Ryza and her friends’ adventures.

We are making the game even better to make it worth your wait, so we appreciate your patience for a just little bit more until the game’s release.

—Junzo Hosoi, Producer

We’ll keep you informed if we learn of any new information. What do you think about this delay?

