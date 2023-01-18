Turn-Based Mystery RPG Came Upon Us Unexpectedly And It Looks Exceptionally Brilliant

2023 will see a lot of releases, but up until today, we were absolutely unaware of a turn-based RPG that mixes a neo-futuristic setting with mystery-solving. On March 10, 2023, Mato Anomalies, a game by Chinese developer Arrowiz, will launch on Switch.

It’s in the middle of a crowded time for RPG enthusiasts, but the blend of investigative work and tactical turn-based combat should set this game apart. In order to solve the secrets surrounding the imagined neo-futuristic metropolis of Mato, you will take on the roles of both Detective Doe and his odd companion in crime, Gram.

As Doe, you’ll spend time questioning people and solving crimes using intriguing card-based puzzles on what appears to be the city’s surface. The dirty dungeon crawling is then left to Gram, who uses his exorcist abilities and a samurai sword to cut his way to the truth. However, Doe will also get the opportunity to explore these enigmatic tunnels…

Intrigued? Check out the details (from Steam) to learn more:

Mato Anomalies is a turn-based RPG that takes players on a journey across Mato, a fantasized neo-futuristic version of a bygone oriental city. Take control of the Dual Protagonists Doe and Gram to investigate strange anomalies around the city, or venture into rifts to battle demonic abominations determined to bring about the city’s downfall.

Team up with unlikely companions and unravel the dark secrets in this story of Duty, Hope and Justice.

Dual Protagonists

Take control of not just one, but two very distinct protagonists. Gather intel and knowledge to unravel the mystery behind the city of Mato as the private detective Doe, or venture into rifts and battle demonic abominations with your incisive arsenal as the resolute exorcist Gram. Anomalies

Find clues throughout Mato by talking to NPCs, taking on missions and visiting shops to pinpoint Rifts, portals to the demonic creatures attacking the city. Enter at your peril and defeat them in battle and collect abundant rewards. Band of Misfits

The enemy of your enemy is your friend. Difficult circumstances make for unlikely friendships. Find new allies during your investigations and gain their trust through conversation and shared experiences. Smart Combat

Mato Anomalies provides a unique and challenging battle experience highlighted by shared health across all team members, gear matrix and dual-talent system. A unique combat strategy will be needed if you want to succeed! Dual Worlds

Traverse across Mato, a neo-futuristic version of a bygone oriental city. Beneath its surface lies another world. Discover Rifts which act as portals into a place beyond space and time, filled with powerful enemies.

Corrupt or Corrupted

Insidious factions are somehow involved in the dark fate befalling Mato. Can our heroes find out what’s going on? Or will they themselves fall victim to despair and corruption?

Therefore, it has a really original premise, is elegant, and the plot sounds like it will be quite the voyage. We’re here. Please hurry up and give us a samurai sword and a magnifying lens.

On March 10, Mato Anomalies makes its Switch debut. The game will be available both physically and on the eShop. Do you find this new mystery role-playing game intriguing?