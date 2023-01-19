In March, EA Sports PGA Tour Tees Up on PS5

The upcoming golf simulator is coming sooner than you might expect now that EA Sports has reclaimed the official PGA license. The aptly named EA Sports PGA Tour, which was announced today with a new gameplay trailer, will launch on the PS5 on March 24, 2023.

The game will include all the major competitions you’d anticipate, including the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open. It is marketed as the “exclusive home of the Majors.” Additionally, there are amateur and women’s championships, enabling you to elevate your golfer from zero to hero.

The 30 courses in the game are all presented in much greater detail than before, and new technology enables the introduction of the Pure Strike system. In other words, there are more, and more unpredictable, outcomes on every swing due to the combination of improved physics and more options when you’re taking your shots.

If you’re interested in the sport and would like to learn more, you can read our PGA Tour preview with our initial thoughts right now. Are you anticipating this one? Please add it to the discussion below.