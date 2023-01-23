Home » NEWS » Next Week’s Winter Update of Mario Kart Tour Will Include New Mii Content

Jacob Chambers January 23, 2023 NEWS

A new event is about to start as Nintendo’s mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour begins to wrap up its Space Tour. Racer participation in the new Winter Tour will be available beginning next week, on January 25.

There will also be a fresh batch of Mii racing suits as part of this. The Roaring Racer suit has already been teased. This appears to be followed on February 7th by the 25th wave of suits:

There is also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if Mario Kart on mobile devices isn’t your thing. Nintendo is still releasing DLC waves, in fact. The third wave of the Booster Course Pass was the most recent. More information on this and Mario Kart Tour can be found in our earlier coverage:

