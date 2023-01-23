Next Week’s Winter Update of Mario Kart Tour Will Include New Mii Content

A new event is about to start as Nintendo’s mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour begins to wrap up its Space Tour. Racer participation in the new Winter Tour will be available beginning next week, on January 25.

There will also be a fresh batch of Mii racing suits as part of this. The Roaring Racer suit has already been teased. This appears to be followed on February 7th by the 25th wave of suits:

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 24 in #MarioKartTour! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/K0OEvTw4w1 — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 20, 2023

