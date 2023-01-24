Here Are The Complete Patch Notes For The Breakers Collection Update, Coming This Week

On January 26th across all platforms, including Switch, QUbyte’s Breakers Collection, a rerelease of two of Visco’s Breaker games, will receive an update.

The game’s first update includes a slew of minor bug fixes in addition to the customary quality-of-life improvements. However, Qubyte Interactive also used the opportunity to disclose a forthcoming in-game event.

Players who succeed in taking down Bai-Hu in the Team Battle mode on any difficulty will receive rewards from the publisher. The game’s cheekily named ‘Bye’-Hu (NL staff deems this a worthy pun). Those who tweet videos of themselves doing this and tag @qubytegames will receive an item to personalize their Player Profile. More information about this event, which takes place between January 27 and 30, will be released soon.

#BreakersCollection first patch releases on January 26th with a lot of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. We're also bringing the first in-game event for the game! Check out the patch notes for more info: https://t.co/PB4JDz0oB2 Thank you for the support! pic.twitter.com/2ka0P3kTSC — QUByte Interactive (@qubytegames) January 23, 2023

And now, let’s look at the Breakers Collection patch notes:

Update, January 26, 2023

QoL Updates:

– New option to change nickname on the player profile screen! To change your nickname in game just go to Online Modes > Open Profile > Edit Profile > Change Nickname;

– New option during Warm-Up: Simple Training! Now it is possible to wait for a match in a simple Training mode with the following options: enemy dummy, infinite HP, infinite Special bar, infinite timer and no stun. The standard Versus CPU mode is still available, the modes can be selected on the online match filter screen. More adjusts can be done to improve this feature in the future;

– Waiting time after a match is found reduced from 30 to 15 seconds;

– Time to leave the preview on rebind screen and to restart the match on Training screen are now reduced;

Bug Fixes

All platforms:

– Fixed a logic error in the Quick Search system of Ranked and Casual modes, where even if a player was close to the other, a wrong route was used to make the connection, generating unnecessary high pings. The intention now is to have more stable connections between players;

– Fixed “ghost” inputs where some direction was pressed indefinitely during gameplay/preview;

– Fixed “ghost” inputs where associating a button with the control’s “triggers” (such as macros) caused them to remain pressed indefinitely during gameplay/preview;

– Fixed bug where the “ASIA” region filter option was not displayed on the Leaderboard screen;

– Fixed display of player ranking at the top of the Leaderboard (now it considers whether or not the player has the crossplay option enabled to calculate the position);

– When entering a Lobby room where a battle is taking place, the text correctly displays that players are fighting;

– Fixed sound delay during gameplay after playing some matches offline in Versus mode;

– Fixed a bug where when selecting a stage in Training or Versus modes, gameplay music would not follow the selected stage;

– Fixed bug where when disconnecting the headset, the gameplay sound was adjusted in relation to the value of the UI sound configuration;

– Fixed the achievement unlock text on notifications screen;

– Fixed several incorrectly written texts;

– Fixed the unlockable tracking algorithm regarding winning matches using a special or super special attack;

– Fixed the unlockables tracking algorithm related to winning perfect rounds;

– Fixed gallery art unlocking when finishing Breakers Revenge with Rila or Saizo.

– Fixed a bug where when inviting a friend using the “Enter Nickname” option, the player who received the invitation could not enter the room;

– Fixed replay search algorithm to correctly reflect selected filter options.