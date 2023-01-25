Nintendo says it is looking into the Fire Emblem Engage Relay Trials bug

Although Fire Emblem Engage received favorable reviews upon release, it appears that the day one update may have introduced a small bug related to the game’s cooperative multiplayer Relay Trials mode. The gaming behemoth is “currently investigating” the issue, as stated by Nintendo’s official customer support social media account, and is aware of player reports.

According to Siliconera, the problem appears when choosing “take over” in the Relay Trials after “random.” The current message “no data to take over” will appear when “take over” is selected. A rough translation of Nintendo’s customer service tweet is provided below:

“We have received an inquiry about “There is no data that can be transferred” even if you select “Random” in “Transfer” in “Fire Emblem Engage”. We are currently investigating, so please wait for further information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The best course of action to minimize the possibility of this problem appears to be to manually enter a code when joining the Relay Trials mode. Here is some additional information from our Nintendo Life review regarding this mode:

“Relay Trials see you tackle maps with other players in a co-op mode accessed via tickets earned in the main campaign. Battles here don’t have to be played in one sitting, and you can match up with friends or random players to jump into the fray in order to help out others who’ve had a turn and then put their game to one side. This mode also adds a new mechanic, with Entryway portals dotted around arenas to be opened up for other players to then spawn at when they take their turn.”