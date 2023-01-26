Information About The Fourth Free Title Update For Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Will Be Released Next Week

The last time we heard about the free title updates for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was in December of last year, when Capcom unveiled a brand-new roadmap. The fourth free title update was scheduled to arrive at some point in February according to that announcement, but it appears that next week will give us a much better idea of when it will arrive and what it will include.

Capcom has revealed the next in a series of online events will air on February 1st at 15:00 PST/ 23:00 GMT to reveal all about the game’s Free Title Update 4. This information was shared via the @monsterhunter Twitter account. The event will provide us with our first look at some new monsters, reveal the updated roadmap, and go into detail about some upcoming free DLC in addition to determining a more precise release date.

The Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event returns on Feb. 1, 3 PM PST/ 23:00 GMT! Find out what's coming in Free Title Update 4, including a returning Elder Dragon, the latest roadmap, and more! 🎤 Hosted by Elgado's lead scientist, Bahari (VA: @voxbyj00lz). pic.twitter.com/SU7tD4UUDr — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 26, 2023

Expect high energy from the start because Bahari the Scientist will be presenting everything (well, Julian Smith will be voicing the character, but you get the idea).

Here’s hoping that next week’s digital event can provide us with just as much information regarding Title Update 3 as the previous one did back in November.