The Next Splatfest for Splatoon 3 Is Coming—Which Team Will You Choose?

Now that the date for the following Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has been set, it appears that it will be another tasty one. The next competition is about to get a whole lot more personal as we will have to pick sides on a much bigger debate: “What’s your favorite chocolate?” The previous competition required us to choose between taste sensations.

This theme, which was revealed by @NintendoEurope, will let us choose between Team Dark Chocolate, Team Milk Chocolate, or Team White Chocolate. From the 11th to the 13th of February, these three factions will engage in Turf War Battles to determine who will rule the sweet world.

🍫 The next #Splatoon3 Splatfest is going to be a real treat! Splat it out for your choccy of choice – Dark, Milk or White – in a mouth-watering matchup, taking place on 11/02 – 13/02! pic.twitter.com/fGr1b25cda — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 26, 2023

It seems like a fairly quick turnaround for the Splatoon celebrations, with the last flavor-themed battle wrapping up at the beginning of this month. Could we be considering a more regular monthly schedule for our Splatfests? Of course, we hope so!

Nintendo has not yet publicly announced voting times, but the @SplatoonJP account appears to indicate that voting will begin on February 3rd (around a week before start date). The tweet also mentions that, after voting, we will be able to receive Splatfest Conch Shells for every catalogue level we reach, which is sure to be a nice little bonus.

We now have just over a week to start considering which team we will be voting for this time around, and let’s be honest, it’s a big decision! Why not voice your opinion? The staff here at Nintendo Life Towers is currently split evenly between the three options. Fill out the poll below to let us know which team you support, and be sure to check out our Splatoon 3 Splatfests guide for all the latest information as it becomes available!