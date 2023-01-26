The “SwitchBuddy” mobile app now includes a game database, countdown widgets, and other features

A significant update is coming to the well-known SwitchBuddy mobile app, which is primarily used to transfer Switch screenshots from your console to your mobile device without making you want to rip out your hair.

Version 3 of SwitchBuddy will add several new features beyond screenshot transfers to make it the go-to mobile app for your Switch needs. It will be accessible for download from the App Store on January 26th, 2023, and is currently being developed for Android.

The main addition will be a games database that will let you keep track of upcoming Switch games. To make navigation simple, games will be grouped by months and will include important game information along with key art, screenshots, and more. You can also add countdown timer widgets for any games you mark as favorites, so if you’re eager to know when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release, all you have to do is add the widget to your homescreen and indulge in daily obsessing — bliss.

Although Version 3 has added an optional “SwitchBuddy+” subscription tier that will cost $18 per year, the app is still free to download. This will enable you to favorite as many games as you’d like and unlock bonus in-app themes and alternate icons (the limit on the free version is five games).