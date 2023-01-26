The upcoming action-adventure game “Strayed Lights” features Bayonetta and Ori

Strayed Lights, an upcoming action-adventure game for the Switch that is scheduled for release in the spring of 2023, has been revealed by publisher and developer Embers.

The game has music by renowned composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Abzu), and its graphics resemble a cross between Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Bayonetta, with its high-octane action and ethereal aesthetic. Playing as a small, developing light that is “seeking transcendence,” you must explore an otherworldly realm full of breathtaking scenery and lethal creatures.

The following is a list of Embers’ features:

– Harness Energy in Combat – Challenge rogue shadow creatures in fast-paced, rewarding combat. Use a fluid mix of parries and dodges to absorb their energy levels until you can unleash an ultra energy attack. Shift your light from blue to orange in sync with enemies using timed parries, then push energy back at them in vivid finishers. – Confront Creatures Within and Without – Monsters pursue you across otherworldly regions of mists, tall trees and luminescent ruins. Enjoy evocative boss fights with colossal shadow creatures gone rogue, as well as rhythmic duels with a variety of eerie creatures. – Grow and Ascend – Build up a unique character that can harness energy to let loose bold attacks. Unlock new abilities and grow from a tiny light to a pseudo-mystical entity imbued with vivid powers.

– Explore a Mysterious Land – Strayed Lights is set in a dark and oneiric world that is as vivid as it is mysterious. Journey alongside a haunting soundtrack that reflects states of feeling in creatures you encounter created by Austin Wintory—composer behind Journey, ABZU, and The Banner Saga series.

As soon as the publisher confirms a specific release date, we’ll let you know.