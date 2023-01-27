As a PSVR2 launch title, Zombieland Back from the Dead

In time for the PSVR2 headset’s release next month, developer XR Games has announced that its PSVR game Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever is being converted. The updated version, now known as Zombieland Headshot Fever Reloaded, is said to make use of all the features included in Sony’s next-generation console. There is no information on a free PSVR to PSVR2 upgrade for existing owners; it will cost £19.99/$24.99.

The light gun game has been redesigned to take advantage of PSVR2 and the additional power provided by a PS5, which allows for the possibility of a new cel-shaded art style, new character models, and improved lighting. Every weapon is said to feel different thanks to the revamped progression system and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. There will also be some headset rumble and support for eye-tracking. It will operate at 90 frames per second in 4K.

In terms of brand-new gameplay content, the PSVR2 version will include a brand-new level as well as three remixed levels. More Gun Range challenges, weapons, and skins are added after that.

In a press release, XR Games CEO Bobby Thandi said the group saw the PSVR2 platform as a chance to create the best Zombieland it has ever been. “The team continued to experiment and eventually produced a stunning new visual style, as well as new character models, animations, lighting, physics, levels, weapons, challenges, and trophies. This is essentially a remaster created to make use of the exciting new hardware features of PlayStation VR2, providing a more thrilling, quicker, and more immersive experience.”

