Here is what the Switch Online N64 Update (Version 2.9.0) contains

GoldenEye 007 has been added by Nintendo to the Switch Online N64 library. What has changed since the app was updated to Version 2.9.0?

As you are probably already aware, the developer of these app updates rarely releases patch notes. Fortunately, renowned dataminer OatmealDome is on the case and has discovered all the information contained in this most recent update.

Here is the summary, which does seem to center primarily on GoldenEye 007. However, there is also a nod to a few earlier NSO games, such as Mario Party, Mario Party 2, and Yoshi’s Story. The Q Watch contains the “gongs and static” as well. Here is the complete summary:

[NSO – Nintendo 64] – Version 2.9.0

– GoldenEye 007 added.

– If you want to play online, you have to create a lobby and have friends join.

– No “modern” controls like the Xbox version.

– The Q Watch music does have the gongs and static.

– ROM used appears to be different from all known GoldenEye 007 ROMs in No-Intro’s database.

– The ahead-of-time compiled executables for Mario Party and Mario Party 2 were updated, details unknown.

Yoshi’s Story was fixed in Version 2.9.0, as noted by Twitter user MondoMega, according to OatmealDome:

“Looks like the Inviso boss fight from Yoshi’s Story has been fixed in version 2.9.0. In prior versions, background objects didn’t appear “behind” Inviso’s transparency.”