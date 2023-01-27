Potential Return of Kadabra to the Pokémon Trading Card Game

Do you recall how Uri Geller, the famous spoon-bending magician, begged Nintendo to reinstate Kadabra in 2020 after publicly apologizing for getting it removed from the Pokémon Trading Card Game? Well, it appears as though it might finally be taking place.

A new “sell sheet” for the “Pokémon Card 151” set reportedly describes how the first 151 Pokémon will be included, according to a PokeBeach article. There is also a card in the set called “Alakazam ex.” In response to this information, Geller has shared the following voice message with the source, admitting that he “was a fool” to sue when Kadabra was “basically a tribute.” Here is what he said in full:

“Hi my dear friends. I am pleased Pokemon fans are excited to see Kadabra return to the card game. Look, I want to thank the Pokemon fans who reached out to me over the last [few] years. Including the ones from PokeBeach, who kept contacting me nonstop. So basically, it was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I love you all. And I admit, totally open and honest. I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon. [Kadabra] was basically a tribute to Uri Geller. But it’s back now. Forgive me. I love you all. Much love and energy.”

If you don’t know Geller’s Pokémon history, he attempted to sue Nintendo for £60 million in 2000, claiming Kadabra was an unlicensed and “evil” parody of himself. Then, in 2020, he experienced a change of heart and even went so far as to write Nintendo’s chairman to allow the company to relaunch Kadabra. Since 2002, Kadabra hasn’t been seen on the Skyridge set.