The Pathless, a PlayStation exclusive, will soar onto the Switch the following week

Next week, Nintendo Switch owners will receive a special treat in the form of the announcement that The Pathless will launch on the hybrid platform on February 2nd from developers Giant Squid and Annapurna Interactive. In 2020, this game was initially released only for PlayStation consoles, Windows, and Apple devices.

The underwater hit ABZ’s creators are the same group. You assume the role of a hunter in this new adventure—a master of archery who must traverse a mythical island in order to reverse a dark curse. You have to hunt corrupted spirits with the help of your eagle companion while you explore gloomy forests, solve puzzles, and participate in some epic battles.

The Pathless’s world is similar to that of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus, according to our friends at Push Square, who pointed this out in their review of the PS5. And in case you were wondering, the Nintendo Switch will indeed have a physical retail edition. Skybound and iam8bit are in charge of it.