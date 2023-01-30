Massive PS5 Marketing Campaign Integrates Games with Reality

The PS5 is currently being effectively relaunched by Sony, who promises that it will become much simpler to locate in the future. To commemorate the event, it is spending heavily on marketing and bringing some of its most well-known brands into the real world. This entails installing Kratos’ Leviathan Axe along London’s Southbank, which has an undeniably impressive effect in the case of the capital of the UK.

In the dramatic display, which supports the company’s new Live from PS5 marketing campaign, a police cordon bearing the PS5 logo is blocking access to the massive weapon, which is encircled by ice and cracks. According to the press release, similar displays will be installed in other countries as well. We’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

For the time being, the Leviathan Axe from God of War: Ragnarok will only be on display on January 30 and 31 before being taken down if you happen to be nearby London’s Southbank. “[This is] a celebration of the PS5 community, [and] it also reflects the increased availability of PS5 consoles in markets throughout the world,” the platform owner stated.

It sounds like the time is right to buy a Sony system if you’ve been looking for one for a while.