On January 30, publisher Perp Games will host a PSVR2 showcase

Sony may have shied away from showcasing the diverse lineup of software for PSVR2, but Perp Games is all in. In a livestream that will begin at 10 AM Pacific Time on January 30, the publisher promises “new announcements and a few surprises” for the next-generation headset. Several virtual reality games, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and Song in the Smoke Rekindled, are already handled by the company for their physical releases.

This broadcast is likely to cover a lot of ground that has already been covered, even though it will probably feature fresh footage of the aforementioned games. There is already a lot to look forward to with PSVR2, but given the cost and promise of the hardware, isn’t there always room for more? We suppose that those “surprises” are what fans will be watching out for.

If you’re unsure of what time to watch this livestream in your nation, we’ve provided a helpful time table below:

North America: 10am PST / 11am MST / 12pm CST / 1pm EST

UK/Ire: 6pm GMT

Europe: 7pm CET / 8pm EET

Asia/Oceania: 3am JST / 2am AWST / 5am AEDT

Are you going to watch? Is there anything specific about the showcase that you would like to see?