Heck Indeed, Dood! This Fall, Western Switch Will Release Disgaea 7

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless will debut on the Switch in the fall or autumn, Nintendo and NIS America have officially announced following confirmation of a Japanese release (depending on your region).

This brand-new installment of the legendary SRPG series will feature brand-new elements like Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, a new and improved auto-battle, and online ranked battles. With over 40 character classes, you can even customize your team. Here is some background information:

“The demonic realm of Hinomoto is changing and the days of noble warriors are numbered. Caught up in the commotion, the lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they fight against a tyrannical regime while discovering the meaning of honor and redemption!”