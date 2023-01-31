Sony’s MLB The Show 23 costs $70 on the PlayStation 4, but is free on the Xbox Game Pass

For the third time in a row, PS5 owners will be asked to shell out $69.99 for Sony’s very own MLB The Show 23, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play at no additional cost. The shock and awe of this story has significantly diminished over the past couple of releases. The price for the PS4 version will be $59.99. There is no mention of any discounts or offers for PS Plus subscribers at this time.

Sony has previously claimed that releasing first-party games into subscription services on the first day is not sustainable, yet it has managed to pull off this feat three times in a row. The Show is technically published by the MLB on non-PlayStation platforms, but the Japanese juggernaut still fully owns the series’ developer and includes it in its portfolio of PS Studios.

Similar to last year’s game, there will be complete cross-play and cross-progression between all platforms, allowing you to play against Xbox owners while transferring your save data from the PS5 to Nintendo Switch. Strangely, there isn’t a PC version yet again, and at this point, we can only assume San Diego Studio is worried about hackers.

The Collector’s Edition of the game will be formally unveiled on February 2nd, and pre-orders will open on February 6th, with a release date of March 28th. As was previously mentioned, Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins is featured on the cover of the standard edition. In the weeks preceding launch, a number of Feature Premieres describing gameplay enhancements and modes will be released.