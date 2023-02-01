Have A Nice Death, due out on Switch in March, lets you play as the Grim Reaper

You’ll be happy to learn that the category of “roguelites set in the afterlife” now includes another title, Have A Nice Death, for anyone who adored Supergiant’s brilliant narrative action game Hades when it first released on the Switch.

As the founder and CEO of Death Inc., Death himself, processing paperwork and managing your executive team make up the majority of your (after)life. Death, however, decides to take matters into his own bony hands and embarks on an adventure through the departments of Death Inc. to remind his underlings who is in charge after realizing how far they have deviated while he was away.

Like in any other roguelike, each run will grant you new skills, curses, and abilities in addition to a performance evaluation (because this is an office, after all). The entire game is hand-drawn in a lovely 2D manner akin to Hollow Knight, but with more skulls.

On March 22, Have A Nice Death will be available for $24.99/£21.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop.