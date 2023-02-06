India is hit hard by God of War’s Mjolnir as the PS5 marketing assault continues

Fans could already find the Leviathan Axe in London earlier this week, and as Sony’s aggressive PS5 marketing campaign sweeps the globe, Thor’s legendary Mjolnir has now struck India. The Japanese behemoth also recently erected a Clawstrider in Poland and a massive console in Dubai to commemorate the renewed availability of its new-gen system.

Breaking News – Unexpected arrival of the extraordinary PS5 console alongside God of war Game Hammer at Cyber Hub Gurugram.#LivefromPS5#PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/W7WJ7PA2yW — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) February 3, 2023

The platform owner has stated that finding PS5 stock will be much easier this year, and it is attempting to – ahem – hammer home that point with a series of enormous displays meant to bring well-known PlayStation franchises into the real-world. The size of this marketing campaign may be an indication that the manufacturer actually increased its already enormous shipment forecasts for the current quarter earlier this week.

With a ton of eagerly anticipated games set for release and undoubtedly one or two showcases scheduled, this year is shaping up to be a huge one for PlayStation. And now that the PS5 consoles are widely accessible, Sony can freely promote the format, confident that potential customers can finally pick one up.