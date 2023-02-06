Home » NEWS » New Witcher Gear Swords Are Added in The Witcher 3 Update Covertly

One of the game’s merchants has undergone some undocumented changes as a result of the most recent update for The Witcher 3 on the PS5. More specifically, during the “next-gen upgrade,” an armorer in Novigrad had his signature greeting removed.

Fans were disappointed to learn that in the Complete Edition, the line that he once famously uttered every time Geralt spoke to him on PS4 had been replaced with a generic greeting. To everyone’s delight, the recently released patch 4.01 reinstates the cherished dialogue, though. We suppose CD Projekt Red actually pays attention to the public.
The developer, however, didn’t end there. It turns out that the Witcher’s Steel Sword and Witcher’s Silver Sword are now available from our favorite merchant. Both are Relic tier, and it appears that Geralt’s character level influences the level at which they both appear. As a result, you can head over to the shop right away and find some respectable attack stats and perks even if you’re far into the game.

The new blades were inspired by Geralt’s appearance in the game’s E3 2014 trailer holding two sword (and scabbard) designs that didn’t make it into the final product. Now that this update has been made, you can have them. Okay, sort of.

 

 

