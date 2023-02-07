Nearly half of FY 2023 Switch Software sales have been from digital sources so far

With over 120 million units sold, the Nintendo Switch has now outsold both the Game Boy and the PlayStation 4, according to Nintendo’s financial earnings report for Q3 of FY 2023.

The business has also acknowledged that Switch digital sales increased by 21.5% in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022, bringing in a staggering 310.0 billion yen. Additionally, the overall percentage of digital sales relative to all software sales was 46%, which indicates that nearly half of all software sales for FY 2023 to date were made through digital channels.

Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s releases during Q3 significantly increased digital sales, bringing the total for package software available for download to almost 80.0 billion yen. Sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass and Nintendo Switch Online have also contributed to the fiscal year’s strong digital sales.

Obviously, there are still a few months before the fiscal year ends, so the numbers could still change, but despite the overall decline in hardware and software sales for the year, things are looking pretty good for the Nintendo Switch. Let’s hope it continues to prosper through 2023 and beyond!