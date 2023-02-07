Over 10 million copies of Splatoon 3 were sold in just three months

Splatoon 3 has sold over 10 million copies as of December 31, 2022, according to Nintendo. In its most recent financial report, which covers the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023, the company disclosed the outcome.

Splatoon 3’s launch in September 2022 completely broke sales records, especially in Japan, so we already knew it would do well, but the game has already moved 10.13 million copies. To put that in perspective, Splatoon 2 sold 10.71 million copies in June 2020, almost three years after its release, and as of March 2022, the sequel had sold 13.30 million copies.

Here, there will almost certainly be some deep cuts, and by the end of the next quarter, Splatoon 3 is anticipated to surpass Splatoon 2. But that remains to be seen! There are still a ton of Splatfests to come, one of which is approaching quickly.