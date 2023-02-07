The first-ever anime collaboration for Overwatch 2 will be released in season 3

With the announcement of collaborations, Overwatch 2 is venturing into uncharted territory in Season 3. This is akin to what we’ve seen in other free-to-play games like Fortnite and even the LEGO Bastion skin in the original Overwatch game.

A special One Punch Man anime collaboration will serve as the opening act for the second game. If you aren’t familiar with Saitama from One Punch Man, he is essentially one of the most overpowered anime characters ever and can defeat anything with a single punch. In Overwatch 2, Doomfist is paired with his outfit.

On February 7 (today or tomorrow depending on where you live), this season begins. There will be new rewards, a brand-new battle pass, a new map, new seasonal competitive events, and much more to unlock in addition to this new skin. View the trailer below (the One Punch advertisement starts at the minute mark):