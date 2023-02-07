Home » NEWS » Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct Has Been Confirmed

Nintendo has just revealed that the Direct Showcase for February will be held tomorrow, February 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. PDT, 5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. GMT, and 9 a.m. AET, putting an end to weeks of rumors.

The Direct, which is expected to last around 40 minutes, will be broadcast on YouTube. The presentation is expected to focus primarily on video games coming out in the first half of 2023.

We’ll have to wait and see what the Showcase will actually include. As we get closer to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release date on May 12, we’re all expecting more information about that game, but there are a ton of other things we could see. Come on, we need to hear about Metroid Prime 4 at some point, so titles like Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Pikmin 4, and (dare we say it?) even Metroid Prime 4 are on this list.

Prepare your popcorn and get ready for more trailer talk because there will undoubtedly be a ton of surprises thrown our way.

