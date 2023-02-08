Home » NEWS » Publisher of the games RoboCop and Gollum announces a livestream event in March

Jacob Chambers February 8, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The publisher Nacon has announced that on March 9 at 7 PM Central Europe, 6 PM UK, 1 PM Eastern, and 10 AM Pacific, it will host a livestream event.

The appropriately named “Nacon Connect” promises “exclusive updates” on several games it intends to release in 2023. This includes films like RoboCop: Rogue City and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the release dates for which have not yet been officially announced.

Do you anticipate watching Nacon Connect next month?

