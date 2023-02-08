Publisher of the games RoboCop and Gollum announces a livestream event in March

The publisher Nacon has announced that on March 9 at 7 PM Central Europe, 6 PM UK, 1 PM Eastern, and 10 AM Pacific, it will host a livestream event.

The appropriately named “Nacon Connect” promises “exclusive updates” on several games it intends to release in 2023. This includes films like RoboCop: Rogue City and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the release dates for which have not yet been officially announced.

You know what's better than one #NaconConnect? TWO! Tune in March 9 at 7 p.m. CET for exclusive updates on some of our upcoming 2023 games! 🔴https://t.co/ZOaB1wcl8X pic.twitter.com/vuzQKPivA9 — Nacon (@Nacon) February 8, 2023

Do you anticipate watching Nacon Connect next month?