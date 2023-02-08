Red Dead Redemption 2 still lacks a PS5 patch despite selling 50 million copies

You wouldn’t believe it, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is still selling, according to publisher Take-most Two’s recent quarterly financial report. The open world game has been around for more than four years, and despite not quite matching Grand Theft Auto V’s frankly outrageous sales figures, it recently passed the absurd 50 million copies sold mark. It should go without saying that that is a number that most games could only hope to approach.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold a significant amount of copies, ranking it among the top video games of all time, but apparently not enough to merit a PS5 update. Fans have long called for a current-gen patch, but as of 2023, the PS4 game is still limited to 30 frames per second. When you consider the release’s immense popularity, it’s a real shame.

Would you reinstall Red Dead Redemption 2 on a PlayStation 5?