Here is a look at the Metroid Prime Remastered Switch box art

Jacob Chambers February 9, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo today confirmed the existence of Metroid Prime Remastered following several rumors. What’s even stranger is that it is currently available for $39.99 / £34.99 / your local equivalent on the Switch eShop.

Here is a look at the box art in case you decide to wait for the physical release instead and are curious about it. We have examples of both North American and Japanese box art. The box art for the US and European releases is identical, while the Japanese version differs significantly from the western ones.

On February 22, this physical edition will arrive in North America. On March 3 in Japan and Europe, it will follow. More information about this re-release can be found in our initial announcement post:

