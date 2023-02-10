Despite having no games in the top ten, PS5 is still in charge of the Japanese charts

In Japan, sales of the PS5 reached 100,000 during the week ending February 5. Sony’s new-gen format managed to move 93,026 units overall for the seven-day week, capping off a meteoric rise for the device. The device had been struggling in its home market due to supply issues. The company had stated that the stock would rise in 2023, and so far, they have kept their word.

Software Charts: Week Ending 5th February, 2023

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 31,191 (4,807,491) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,298 (3,862,841) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,858 (5,142,172) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 12,920 (185,920) [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 9,522 (50,281) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,723 (3,032,742) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,461 (994,203) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,346 (1,169,936) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,128 (5,116,872) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,480 (2,840,736)

Hardware Charts: Week Ending 5th February, 2023