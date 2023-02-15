Home » NEWS » Recent Announcement of the Limited-Time Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Events don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, according to The Pokémon Company. The most recent one will come in both versions and include a Garchomp and Sylveon.

This week’s Tera Raid Battle will start on February 17 and run through February 19. Expect multiple Tera Types and 4 and 5 star raids.

Following a Tandemaus Tera Raid Battle for Valentine’s Day, this most recent Tera Raid Battle Event took place. Along with Armarough and Ceruledge earlier this month, Greninja was also made available earlier this week.

 

