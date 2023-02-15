The most recent game to receive the Boss Fight Books treatment is Animal Crossing

The amazing Boss Fight Books debuted their first book, which examines PaRappa the Rapper, along with Season 6 of their documentary-style books last week. And today, the publisher revealed that by concentrating on Animal Crossing, the second book will be very much in our wheelhouse.

The first game in the series, Dbutsu no Mori, which had humble beginnings as a Japan-only N64 release, was the inspiration for the book written by Kelsey Lewin, co-director of The Video Game History Foundation and co-owner of Pink Gorilla Games in Seattle, Washington. Eventually, the game was released in the West thanks to a GameCube port with more features.

To understand why the series is so popular with players and how the first game laid the groundwork for our desire to “make the world a better place,” Lewin’s book will focus on those cozy Animal Crossing days before you could connect to the internet with others. The cover is quite lovely as well:

It seems like the ideal, cozy little book — and, really, the ideal announcement for Valentine’s Day. On February 21 and 28, respectively, the final two books in the season will be revealed. You can follow their progress on Kickstarter. You can still support the project if you want to obtain one of these books a little sooner even though the season has already received all of its funding. Why on earth wouldn’t you want to purchase this one? After the book is published, it will go on general sale.

Kelsey has previously spoken in-depth about the Animal Crossing series and has been a longtime fan. If you haven’t already watched it, she has one video in particular that focuses on the first N64 release and is highly recommended.

A new book about the GoldenEye 007 N64 classic (currently available on the Nintendo Switch Online) was revealed by Boss Fight Books last summer. A copy of that is available on the publisher’s website.

Have you ever read anything by Boss Fight Books? Are you going to purchase this Animal Crossing one?