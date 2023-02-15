This week’s update to Dragon Ball: The Breakers adds a new raider and a map

A second season of content has been revealed for the survival multiplayer game Dragon Ball: The Breakers by Bandai Namco and Dimps.

Vegeta will be made available in the game as a new Raider this coming week, on February 16. He has the ability to change into the fabled Great Ape. In addition, there will be new Goku (Super Saiyan) and Gohan (Teen, Super Saiyan) transpheres, new survivor skins (Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, and King Furry), a new map (rocky field), and new customization items.

The new map is a free update, and Vegeta and company can be purchased with TP Tokens. To see the most recent content update in action, watch the trailer.