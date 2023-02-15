Home » NEWS » This week’s update to Dragon Ball: The Breakers adds a new raider and a map

This week’s update to Dragon Ball: The Breakers adds a new raider and a map

Jacob Chambers February 15, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

A second season of content has been revealed for the survival multiplayer game Dragon Ball: The Breakers by Bandai Namco and Dimps.

Vegeta will be made available in the game as a new Raider this coming week, on February 16. He has the ability to change into the fabled Great Ape. In addition, there will be new Goku (Super Saiyan) and Gohan (Teen, Super Saiyan) transpheres, new survivor skins (Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, and King Furry), a new map (rocky field), and new customization items.

The new map is a free update, and Vegeta and company can be purchased with TP Tokens. To see the most recent content update in action, watch the trailer.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Splatoon 3’s Kraken Returns

Splatoon 3 brings back an original Special Weapon. The Kraken’s back. Fresh Season 2023 begins ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security