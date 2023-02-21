Home » NEWS » Action-packed gameplay trailer for Ravenswatch, an intense PS5 co-op roguelike

Action-packed gameplay trailer for Ravenswatch, an intense PS5 co-op roguelike

Jacob Chambers February 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Tech, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Curse of the Dead Gods creators of Ravenswatch are releasing a cooperative roguelike on PC on April 6th, with a PS5 release following shortly after.

Building a solid foundation quickly will be crucial to success when playing as dark parodies of traditional fairy tale characters like Little Red Riding Hood and the Pied Piper. Therefore, Ravenswatch might be just what the doctor ordered if you ever enjoyed Hades but thought it could use a multiplayer component to make things more exciting.

How do you feel about Ravenswatch? How do you feel about cooperative roguelikes?

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

