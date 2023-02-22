Home » NEWS » Next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Announced

Next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Announced

Jacob Chambers February 22, 2023

Pokémon news abounds today. The Pokémon Company will hold a 25-minute Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day (February 27th) and a new 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet this weekend to celebrate.

The Mightiest Mark lets you battle a 7-Star Pikachu from February 24–27. Yellow mouse with Water Tera Type (thanks, Serebii).

Joe Merrick of Serebii noted that the event ends at 3pm UTC rather than midnight, an hour after the Pokémon Presents showcase begins. More coming? Pokémon’s presentation sleeve

 

