PlayStation Shop Discounts: 1,000+ DLCs, Expansions, and Season Passes

Sony’s digital storefront offers a new “Level Up” promotion deal on DLC and expansions. You can expand your games or get a Complete Edition with lower season passes for some of the top PS5 and PS4 games. The sale runs until March 8, 2023. Here are some of the finest discounts.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — £16.49/$19.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Season Pass — £7.99/$12.49
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 — £3.35/$4.49
- Maneater: Truth Quest — £5.99/$7.49
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Season Pass — £4.94/$5.99
- Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files — £14.99/$17.99
UK readers can view all PS5, PS4 DLC in the PS Store Level Up deal by visiting this link. US visitors should click here. Is anything appealing this week?