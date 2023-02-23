Home » NEWS » PlayStation Shop Discounts: 1,000+ DLCs, Expansions, and Season Passes

Jacob Chambers February 23, 2023 NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Sony’s digital storefront offers a new “Level Up” promotion deal on DLC and expansions. You can expand your games or get a Complete Edition with lower season passes for some of the top PS5 and PS4 games. The sale runs until March 8, 2023. Here are some of the finest discounts.

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — £16.49/$19.99
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Season Pass — £7.99/$12.49
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 — £3.35/$4.49
  • Maneater: Truth Quest — £5.99/$7.49
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Season Pass — £4.94/$5.99
  • Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files — £14.99/$17.99

UK readers can view all PS5, PS4 DLC in the PS Store Level Up deal by visiting this link. US visitors should click here. Is anything appealing this week?

