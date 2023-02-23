PlayStation Shop Discounts: 1,000+ DLCs, Expansions, and Season Passes

Sony’s digital storefront offers a new “Level Up” promotion deal on DLC and expansions. You can expand your games or get a Complete Edition with lower season passes for some of the top PS5 and PS4 games. The sale runs until March 8, 2023. Here are some of the finest discounts.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — £16.49/$19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Season Pass — £7.99/$12.49

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 — £3.35/$4.49

Maneater: Truth Quest — £5.99/$7.49

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Season Pass — £4.94/$5.99

Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files — £14.99/$17.99

UK readers can view all PS5, PS4 DLC in the PS Store Level Up deal by visiting this link. US visitors should click here. Is anything appealing this week?